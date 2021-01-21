2nd Circ. Judge Katzmann Takes Senior Status, Joins NYU

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Robert A. Katzmann, a President Bill Clinton appointee, has taken senior status at the Second Circuit and joined New York University School of Law as a professor, the school announced on Thursday. Judge Katzmann's decision to leave active service opens a third appellate vacancy for newly sworn-in President Joe Biden to fill. The jurist has been on the bench since 1991 and served as chief judge from September 2013 to last August. In the university's announcement of Judge Katzmann's new role at the law school, Dean Trevor Morrison said the judge is "not only one of the country's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS