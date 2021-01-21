Unemployment Worker Indicted On Virus Aid Fraud Charges

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- A former employee with the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance and her husband were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for allegedly inventing seven children and a six-figure income in order to jack up the pandemic aid they'd receive. Tiffany Pacheco, 35, and Arthur Pacheco, 47, lived in New Bedford, Massachusetts, until recently relocating to Texas, where they were arrested in December, federal prosecutors said. Tiffany was hired by DUA in April 2020, shortly after she was released from federal prison after being convicted of aggravated identity theft. Arthur was also in prison on unspecified charges until September, and was...

