IP Considerations For Art-Fashion Collaborations

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:49 AM EST) -- In the 1930s, Italian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, known for her avant-garde gowns and other couture creations, struck up a fast friendship with surrealist artist Salvador Dali. By then, Dali had generally well-received solo shows in Paris, London and New York's Museum of Modern Art and was already on his way to becoming an extraordinary force in the art world globally. Dali, long interested in fashion, deeply admired Schiaparelli, whose fashion house thrived in the 1930s and 1940s before closing in 1954. In 1937, the two collaborated on the now iconic lobster dress, in which Dali's lobster drawing was placed onto...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS