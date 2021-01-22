Calif. Children's Hospital Sued Over Blackbaud Data Breach

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- California's largest children's hospital is facing a putative class action in federal court claiming it failed to protect nearly 20,000 patients' private medical information, which was swept up in a ransomware attack on its software provider Blackbaud Inc. last year. Plaintiff John Doe, a minor who brought the suit through his guardian Latasha Pope, claims that Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego failed to uphold its duty under California's Confidentiality of Medical Information Act when it allowed unauthorized hackers to obtain valuable medical data — including names, dates of birth and treatment information — belonging to approximately 19,788 patients. The patient information was...

