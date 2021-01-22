Brokers Owe $4.2M In Fees Earned In Woodbridge Ponzi Ploy

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission received approval in California federal court Friday for the disgorgement of millions of dollars from a group of unregistered brokers arising from the yearslong real estate Ponzi scheme operated by the Woodbridge Cos. The regulatory agency agreed to dismiss its claims against the group of defendants accused of earning $188 million in fees from clients duped into investing in the scheme in exchange for the disgorgement of the ill-gotten gains. Woodbridge bilked more than $1.2 billion— mostly from elderly investors— before it collapsed and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017, according to court filings....

