Philly Law Firm Didn't Provide OT For Workers, Paralegal Says

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia law firm is facing a putative collective and class action in Pennsylvania federal court from a former paralegal alleging the firm refused to pay her and others overtime, even as they routinely worked more than 40 hours per week. Grace Munoz, the former employee, claimed in a complaint Thursday that Goldberg Miller & Rubin PC misclassified paralegals as exempt from overtime and paid them a flat weekly rate, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and wage laws in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, where the firm has offices. The firm "has maintained a corporate policy under...

