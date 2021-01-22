7th Circ. Questions Injunction Reinstating Unionized Workers

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Friday probed a lower court injunction that ordered Sunbelt Rentals to rehire laid-off unionized workers as part of a dispute with the National Labor Relations Board, with one judge questioning whether the board overstated the company's misconduct. During oral arguments, NLRB attorney Chad Wallace defended the injunction U.S. District Judge Joseph Stadtmueller issued against the construction equipment rental company in August. Sunbelt committed the "capital punishment of labor law" when it laid off workers at its Franksville, Wisconsin, location after threatening to do so if they unionized, Wallace said. While Wallace insisted that Sunbelt behaved in...

