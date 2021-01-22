Former AutoZone Worker Shuts Down Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- A former employee of AutoZone put the brakes on her discrimination lawsuit against the auto parts retailer which alleged she was the target of sexual harassment across three New Jersey locations, according to a notice filed in federal court. On Wednesday, Rochelle Tillett and AutoZoners LLC jointly filed a request to dismiss with prejudice Tillett's 2017 suit alleging the company discriminated and retaliated against her in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and state laws. The dismissal request comes after the two sides came to terms on a deal to end the dispute. "It is hereby...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS