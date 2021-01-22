AT&T Sues Honolulu Landlord For Terminating Antenna Lease

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- AT&T filed a lawsuit against a Honolulu church on Thursday, claiming the church's pastor wrongly terminated a lease that allows it to maintain communications infrastructure on the church's roof to provide wireless service to the city. The telecom giant told a Hawaii federal court that Calvary Chapel Kaneohe Inc., and its pastor, J.D. Farag, had given it until the end of the month to clear the rooftop of antennas and equipment that support its network and a public safety communications platform despite having lease extensions for the rooftop secured until 2025. "An abrupt termination of the Lease will cause harm to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS