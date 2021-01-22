Biden Revokes Trump Orders On Federal Workers

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Friday revoked executive orders former President Donald Trump had issued that made it easier to fire federal employees, limited on-the-job union activity and directed federal agencies to rework their agreements with unions. The executive order Biden signed at the White House also directs federal agencies to bargain over a wider variety of issues when negotiating labor deals with unions and eliminates a Trump order that removed civil service protections for certain federal workers. In addition, the order requires the Office of Personnel Management to put together a report detailing options for boosting the minimum wage for federal...

