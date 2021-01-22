ITC Says Chinese Wood Mouldings Harming U.S. Producers

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission made a unanimous affirmative determination on Friday that U.S. producers are being materially injured by imports of Chinese wood mouldings and millwork products. The announcement follows parallel determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce in December that these products were being dumped onto the U.S. market at less than fair value and were being improperly subsidized by the Chinese government. U.S. imports of wood mouldings and millwork products from China were worth $193 million in 2019, according to import statistics from Commerce. Between 2016 and 2018, the quantity of wood mouldings imported from China increased by...

