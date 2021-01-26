Does The Biden Administration Need An Antitrust Czar?

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- As President Joe Biden's administration ramps up, there's speculation he could create an "antitrust czar" to help coordinate competition policy across the government. But if he follows through, it is unclear what such a position would accomplish. Media reports ahead of the inauguration earlier this month indicated that Biden was considering the creation of a White House position that would focus on antitrust policy, an area that has experienced an explosion of attention in recent years, especially in the technology sector. The Biden administration is getting underway as federal and state enforcers press blockbuster lawsuits against Google and Facebook alleging monopolization and...

