Kumho Workers Union Finally Earns Election Certification

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board regional official certified the United Steelworkers as the representative for workers at a Kumho Tires facility in Georgia following an election decided by a single vote, the union announced. The United Steelworkers said Thursday that Lisa Henderson, NLRB Atlanta office acting regional director, had certified the results of a September 2019 election Wednesday, drawing to a close a yearslong campaign to unionize the workers at the Macon, Georgia, facility. The certification of the election, which ended 145-144, greenlights negotiations between Kumho Tires and the union on a contract for the roughly 320 workers in the unit....

