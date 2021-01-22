Apple Blasts 'Personal Attacks' On Judge In Patent Row

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- Tech and telecom giants Apple Inc., Verizon Wireless and AT&T rallied together to tell the Federal Circuit that a petition from Voip-Pal should be written off as an "ad hominem attack" that baselessly accuses a California district judge of likening the call-routing patents at issue to "a cancer." The three companies responded Thursday to a mandamus petition Voip-Pal.com Inc. had filed before the appeals court on Jan. 13 challenging U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's decisions last month not to dismiss declaratory judgment suits that each of the companies had filed in her court. Voip-Pal had cited comments Judge Koh made during...

