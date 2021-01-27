ITC Dispute May Lead To PTAB Litigation Strategy Shifts

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- Companies sued in the U.S. International Trade Commission often look to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to sidestep the harsh impact of an exclusion order by trying to get a final decision from the PTAB before the ITC issues remedial orders. However, because ITC investigations move very quickly and are rarely stayed, few respondents found in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act have been able to do this. Recently, the PTAB has made it even harder to escape the impact of the ITC, using its discretion to deny institution of IPR petitions for the last few months when...

