Facebook Board Will Make Final Call On Trump Suspension

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- Facebook's oversight board will be the one that decides whether former President Donald Trump ever gets his account back after the social media behemoth banned him from its platforms earlier this year. The tech giant revealed Thursday that the matter of Trump's future on the platform had been referred to its oversight board, an independent mechanism whose decisions "can't be overruled by CEO Mark Zuckerberg or anyone else at Facebook." Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts have been suspended since Jan. 7, the day after he delivered a speech outside the White House that served as a rallying cry to the crowds...

