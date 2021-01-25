DC Circ. Picks Apart FCC Over 5G Wireless Safety Review

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Monday appeared skeptical of the Federal Communications Commission's support for its own findings that cellphones and other connected devices pose no risks to human health. U.S. Circuit Judge Robert L. Wilkins questioned whether the FCC properly cited two working groups under the Federal Drug Administration's umbrella that are supposed to monitor the possibility of wireless harms, saying the FCC failed to explore how these bodies contributed to the record and to substantiate whether they exist at all. "I'm just going to be very upfront with why I'm inclined to rule against you," Judge Wilkins said. "Why...

