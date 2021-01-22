McCarter & English Guides $91M New Jersey Loan

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- Ironstate Development has landed $90.5 million in financing from a McCarter & English-counseled lender for a pair of New Jersey multifamily properties, a deal Ironstate's broker Jones Lang LaSalle announced Friday. The financing from an unnamed insurance lender is for The Vanguard and North Independence, which are located in Hoboken's Shipyard neighborhood, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said Friday. Ironstate Development LLC landed $84 million in financing for The Vanguard and scored a $6.5 million loan for North Independence, according to JLL. "The life company financing market showed tremendous interest in these opportunities, even in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty," JLL's Thomas...

