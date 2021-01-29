Paul Hastings Nabs Former Munger Tolles Entertainment Atty

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP announced that it has added an entertainment litigation veteran from Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, further filling out the California-based firm's Los Angeles entertainment practice. Tamerlin Godley, who had been at Munger Tolles for 23 years, began as a partner at the firm in mid-January. At Munger Tolles, Godley represented major media groups like Warner Bros. and Twentieth Century Fox on a range of both sensitive investigations and commercial disputes. Godley told Law360 that she became interested in joining Paul Hastings because she could see the firm was growing its entertainment and transaction practice, particularly when it added...

