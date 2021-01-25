Stobart Denies Withholding Docs In Dispute With Ex-Boss

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 7:32 PM GMT) -- Stobart Group has denied allegations it deliberately withheld documents during a High Court civil war after its former boss launched a bid to recoup £740,000 ($989,000) in settlement fees. Accusations levied by William Andrew Tinkler are "factually embarrassing" and "liable to be struck out," the infrastructure company said in its defense Thursday. The businessman has claimed he should get back the cash he paid Stobart Group Ltd. in 2018 after he was found to have breached his fiduciary duties while speaking to investors and criticizing management, alleging the company concealed material documents during the litigation. But Stobart Group says that the...

