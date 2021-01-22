Chicago Official Says His Criminal Defense Work Is Ethical

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- A Chicago alderman and practicing defense attorney is challenging a finding by the city's ethics board that he is violating a governmental ethics ordinance when he represents clients in criminal cases involving the Chicago Police Department. Appealing that board's decision and a $5,000 fine, Chicago Alderman Howard Brookins, 21st Ward, said the board's conclusion that his legal work violated his fiduciary duty to the city "stretched logic into incredulity." He said in his Jan. 15 state court complaint that the process that led to his being fined in December had been initiated improperly, with the board failing to follow procedures required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS