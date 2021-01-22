2nd Circ. Blocks Female Basketball Referee's Bias Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday denied a replay to a female basketball referee who had filed a sex discrimination suit against the group that assigns officials to games, saying the group can't be considered her employer or hiring agent. A three-judge panel affirmed a Connecticut federal court's dismissal of Ginger Girard's Title VII suit against the International Association Of Approved Basketball Officials, or IAABO. The panel said the lower court made the right call in determining Girard was more like an independent contractor than an employee who could plausibly claim bias in their workplace. "Because we agree with the district court...

