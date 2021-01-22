Del. Justices Uphold Chancery's Higher Appraisal Of Tech Co.

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court decision that gave investors in outsourcing company SourceHOV Holdings a post-merger share appraisal of $47.3 million, 2.8 times higher than the company's price. The state's high court en banc affirmation came one year after the Court of Chancery listed SourceHOV Holdings' pre-deal share price at $4,591, far above the company's $1,633 claim. "After careful consideration of the parties' briefs and the record on appeal, it appears to the court that the judgment of the Court of Chancery should be affirmed on the basis of and for the reasons stated in its January...

