Va. Judge Directs Re-Interview of Witness in Capital One MDL

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 1:58 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has directed attorneys in a multidistrict litigation over Capital One's massive data security breach that allegedly affected more than 100 million customers in the U.S. to re-interview a deponent, after he partially denied the customers' general discovery request based on the deposition. Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson in a Friday hearing told the attorneys to reach out and re-interview a witness, who the customers said disclosed a specific dollar amount that Capital One had saved or gained by using customer and applicant information in their fraud risk modeling, credit risk modeling and other artificial intelligence modeling initiatives....

