Texas Seeks Block Of Biden's Deportation Freeze

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made good on threats to sue the Biden administration over a newly implemented moratorium on certain deportations, accusing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday of violating an enforcement agreement with the state. In the lawsuit filed in Texas federal court, Paxton said the DHS failed to consult with the state before reducing its immigration enforcement activity there. According to Paxton, the move violates an agreement requiring the federal government to notify Texas 180 days before ceasing or reducing deportations. "In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS