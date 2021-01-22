Ericsson Fires Back, Asks ITC To Block Samsung 5G Imports

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- Ericsson Inc. asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to block imports of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. 5G products following Samsung's bid earlier this month to block Ericsson's 5G products, according to an ITC filing made public Friday. Ericsson's complaint came on Jan. 15, a week after Samsung's Jan. 8 filing, returning fire in an escalating patent fight that came after licensing negotiations between the parties faltered. "The complainant requests that the commission issue a limited exclusion order, a cease and desist order and impose a bond upon respondents' alleged infringing articles during the 60-day presidential review period," the ITC said Friday....

