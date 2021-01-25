Businesses Win Class Cert. In TCPA Suit Against Leasing Co.

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A furniture store and a proposed class have received certification in their lawsuit alleging an equipment lease financing company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending businesses unsolicited fax advertisements, with the Michigan federal court deeming there was enough evidence to certify one of the plaintiffs' proposed classes. U.S. District Judge Gordon J. Quist rejected Alliance Funding Group's assertions that it had obtained fax numbers by its sales representatives cold calling businesses. Alliance only produced four pages of documents throughout discovery, the judge wrote, none of which fully documented the fax numbers the company contacted or proved the company actually obtained...

