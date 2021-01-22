Fla. Atty Who Paid Inmates For Sex Is Disbarred

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court has disbarred a Tampa attorney who used his Florida Bar credentials to meet with female inmates and pay them to engage in sexual acts with him on video. The Supreme Court on Thursday adopted a referee's recommendation to disbar Andrew Spark, who paid the inmates for sex in jail conference rooms and then peddled the videos on the porn market. Spark pled guilty in February 2019 to various charges, including solicitation for prostitution, and is serving five years' probation. Spark had the women sign modeling contracts, similar to ones used in the porn industry, that stated they were...

