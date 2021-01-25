DOL Throws Out Trump Rule Limiting Nonbinding Guidance

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 1:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has walked back a Trump administration rule that limited federal agencies' use of informal guidance documents, acting on an executive order President Joe Biden issued on his first day in office. The final rule the Department of Labor released Friday rescinds August rulemaking that remade the agency process for issuing informal guidance, including a requirement for public comment on guidance that could have a major economic impact. The new rule, which will be formally published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, said the regulation tied the agency's hands too severely. "After consideration and review, the department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS