Renovate Gets $5M Interim Loan Hike As Sale Fight Looms

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- Bankrupt home improvement lender Renovate America Inc. pushed off a looming fight with unsecured creditors over its Chapter 11 sale terms Friday after its bankruptcy lender and stalking horse bidder agreed to add one week and $5 million to its original $18 million interim loan deadline. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the changes after talks among the debtor, lender and prospective buyer Finance of America Mortgage LLC and Renovate's official committee of unsecured creditors stretched more than two hours past a scheduled hearing start. "Generally speaking, in the broadest sense, what we need is to make sure we have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS