Polsinelli Says Clients' 'Slacking Off' Claims Are 'Meritless'

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:43 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday to toss a lawsuit accusing the firm of overcharging and underperforming while representing a pharmacy and its former CEO in an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying claims the firm "slack[ed] off" are not plausibly alleged. Philidor Rx Services LLC and former CEO Andrew Davenport said in the suit that Polsinelli shifted much of its legal work to another firm and added unnecessary third-party legal fees, but those arguments don't belong in a breach of contract claim, Polsinelli said. "Plaintiffs do not allege that Polsinelli breached any specific provision of...

