Biden Admin. Gets Time To Mull Position In Asylum Rule Fight

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- With a new administration in town, a D.C. federal judge decided Friday to give the government time to figure out what its position now is on litigation that challenges the Trump administration's decision to implement sweeping restrictions on asylum. At the close of a five-minute status conference, U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton stayed the case for 60 days to allow the government time to confab and sort out whether its legal opinion has shifted. "I'll see you then," Judge Walton told the parties before signing off. The stay came at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, which told...

