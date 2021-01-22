Alsup Takes Senior Status, Opening Calif. Seat For Biden

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup is taking senior status after more than two decades on the federal bench, according to a letter he sent to President Joe Biden Thursday, opening a seat in California's Northern District that could be filled by a judge nominated by the new president. Judge Alsup's transition to senior status after more than 21 years of service creates a court vacancy that can be filled by the Senate even as he maintains a caseload, according to the federal judiciary's website. The federal court's announcement of his transition said that Judge Alsup, 75, will continue to carry...

