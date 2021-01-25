Insurer Can't Take Coverage Fight Out Of Employment Court

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 5:31 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal has ruled that employment tribunals can be treated as courts authorized to adjudicate when commercial issues arise, and do not have to refer disputes involving complicated insurance matters to specialist judges. A panel of three judges unanimously upheld a ruling on Friday that the Employment Tribunal can hear a claim for employment discrimination against a design company, which is now defunct, and its insurer. The appeals court found that the tribunal has the capability to decide whether the insurance company was liable to pay out compensation for the work without having to send the case to the...

