5 Firms Drive $2.6B SPAC Deal For Online Marketer Taboola

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Online marketing company Taboola is going public at a $2.6 billion valuation by merging with a special purpose acquisition company formed by Israel's Ion Asset Management, the companies said Monday, in a deal sculpted by five law firms. The agreement unites Taboola with Ion Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., and the resulting entity will operate under the Taboola name while trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TBLA," according to a statement. Latham & Watkins LLP, Meitar Law Offices and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP are serving as legal advisers to Taboola and White & Case LLP and...

