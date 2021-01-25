Benefits Administrator Hits $7.3B Valuation In SPAC Merger

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:37 AM EST) -- Blackstone-backed benefits administration company Alight Solutions, advised by Kirkland & Ellis, will go public at a $7.3 billion valuation by merging with a Weil-guided special purpose acquisition company led by financial services businessman Bill Foley, the companies said Monday. The deal will see Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered Alight Solutions LLC and Las Vegas-based Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. join forces to create a single, publicly traded company with a pro forma enterprise value of about $7.3 billion. The merged entity will operate as Alight Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ALIT," according to a statement. ...

