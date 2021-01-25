Becton Investor Says Insiders Dumped Stock Ahead Of Recall

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Becton Dickinson & Co. stockholder launched a derivative complaint Sunday, alleging the medical equipment giant's anti-competitive conduct, expensive product recalls and insider selling led to plunging stock, lawsuits and reputational damage that could cost the company billions of dollars. Stockholder Jeff Schranz details antitrust violations in a New Jersey federal court suit, alleging that Becton executives conspired to inflate the prices of syringes and catheters. He also says multiple recalls of the company's Alaris infusion pumps, the latest of which cost the company $59 million, sent stock plummeting nearly 14% and prompted a securities lawsuit by investors. Schranz says Becton's...

