WTO Dispute Roundup: Post-Trump, US Still Blocking Appeals

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- The end of the Trump administration will not bring a quick end to the impasse over the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body, as the U.S. delegation said Monday it was "not in a position" to begin repopulating the appeals panel. Elsewhere in Law360's regular look at the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. blocks Hong Kong from advancing a case over its import marking rules; Indonesia delays a European complaint over raw material restrictions; and South Korea puts a dispute over steel duties on ice. New President, Same Blockade After the Trump administration single-handedly shuttered the Appellate Body by blocking the appointment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS