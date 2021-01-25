Biden Admin. Delays Aluminum Monitoring

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Monday that it will postpone an import monitoring system for aluminum products subject to former President Donald Trump's 10% tax on aluminum products. The system — designed to monitor import surges of aluminum products into the United States through a licensing process — was set to go into effect Monday. But pursuant to the Biden administration's regulatory freeze following a flurry of last-minute Trump-era rulemaking, the new system will not go into effect until late March. "This delay means that licenses will no longer be required for covered aluminum product imports beginning on January 25,...

