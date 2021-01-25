Judge Wants More Data In Deportation Freeze Case

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Texas federal judge overseeing the state's suit against the Biden administration over a temporary freeze on most deportations ordered the government on Monday to show how many people have been released from immigration detention since the pause began. U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton issued the order during a hearing in the suit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The parties are waiting to see whether the judge will grant Texas' request for a temporary restraining order on the deportation moratorium. "Defense Counsel is ... instructed to advise the Court of the number of individuals in custody that were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS