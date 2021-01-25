Boohoo Buys Debenhams Brand As Holding Co. Wound Up

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 3:01 PM GMT) -- Online clothing retailer Boohoo said Monday it has paid £55 million ($75 million) for the global rights to the Debenhams brand, as a London judge separately ordered the high street chain's holding company to be wound up. Boohoo said it plans to relaunch Debenhams on its online platform in 2022 after paying £55 million ($75 million) for the global rights to the brand. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for boohoo) A deal with administrators for Debenhams has allowed Boohoo Group PLC to acquire the brand of Debenhams Retail Ltd. and its associated intellectual property rights, including customers' data and related business...

