High Court Won't Take Up M&T Bank Merger Case

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 11:31 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to rethink a Third Circuit decision that revived a shareholder suit accusing M&T Bank of concealing the risks of a $3.7 billion merger. The high court denied M&T Bank's petition for writ of certiorari despite the urging of financial industry groups, who cautioned in December that if left intact, the Third Circuit decision could have a chilling effect on mergers in the U.S. "If left undisturbed, the potential expansion of securities liability marked by the Third Circuit's decision could lead to an explosion of securities class action lawsuits against underwriters and investment banks involved in...

