Justices Reject Emoluments Suits Against Trump As Moot

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:46 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away two cases brought against former President Donald Trump under the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, instructing lower courts to dismiss the cases as moot now that Trump is no longer in office. The court's orders Monday bring an end to suits from watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington along with the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia claiming Trump was profiting from his office by hosting foreign officials in his properties in violation of the Constitution. The court had refused to take any action in the cases in the...

