Gannett Call Center Workers Get Class Cert. In FLSA Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 1:47 PM EST) -- Gannett Co. Inc. must face a class action from call center workers who said the USA Today publisher made them log into computer programs and review emails before clocking in, after a Kentucky federal judge ruled that they met the bar for initial certification. In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton said the call center workers' Fair Labor Standards Act claims had survived Gannett's arguments against conditional certification, which the judge said the company could pursue later. "At this stage Gannett offers no undisputed evidence or argument indicating that plaintiffs' allegations — if proven true — would fail...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS