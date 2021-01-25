Senate Confirms Yellen As Treasury Secretary

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A bipartisan majority of senators voted Monday evening to confirm Janet Yellen as the nation's first female Treasury secretary, quickly clearing a major hurdle in President Joe Biden's effort to resuscitate the U.S. economy from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Janet Yellen repeatedly told GOP lawmakers that President Joe Biden had no plans to raise corporate tax rates during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, who formerly chaired the Federal Reserve Board and the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Yellen is the third Biden Cabinet official to win approval since Jan. 20, but a Treasury deputy and...

