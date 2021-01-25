Imerys Gets Nod On Updated Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge agreed to approve Imerys Talc America's Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement on Monday after the company agreed to update the document with more information about mesothelioma and ovarian cancer settlements provided by Johnson & Johnson. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she would sign the disclosure statement after the debtor added finishing touches that reflected her decisions that additional information be included in the filing that will be sent to creditors. "I will approve the disclosure statement as having sufficient information for claimants entitled to vote on the plan to make an informed decision,"...

