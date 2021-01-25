High Court Won't Decide Arbitration Carveout Question

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:43 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed as "improvidently granted" a petition asking the justices to consider whether a carveout in an arbitration agreement negates a provision allowing arbitrators to rule on their own jurisdiction. The ruling in the case, which was before the high court for the second time, means that the justices have opted not to take a closer look at a Fifth Circuit decision refusing to send the dispute between two dental equipment distributors to arbitration due to a carveout in the underlying arbitration clause. Henry Schein Inc. is looking to arbitrate Archer and White Sales Inc.'s accusations...

