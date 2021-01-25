Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Can't Have FTC Prison Call Transcripts

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission does not have to provide Martin Shkreli with transcripts of phone calls he made from prison, a New York federal judge ruled Monday, saying the agency already shared the audio recordings with the infamous ex-pharmaceutical executive.

In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said the FTC did not have to provide the transcripts, making her ruling on the same day the agency filed its opposition to the incarcerated defendant's request. The judge noted that Shkreli already has access to the audio recordings.

"The transcripts are protected by the work product privilege," Judge Cote said, referring...

