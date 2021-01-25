FTC Balks At Shkreli's Bid For Prison Call Transcripts

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged a New York federal court Monday to reject a request by Martin Shkreli to force the agency to provide transcripts of phone calls he made from prison, arguing he already has access to the audio files. The incarcerated former pharmaceutical executive is set to be deposed this week in an antitrust case accusing Shkreli and his company Vyera — formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals — of blocking competition by preventing rivals from obtaining samples needed to develop generic versions of Daraprim, a drug used to fight parasitic infections. Shkreli gained notoriety in 2015 after he increased the price...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS