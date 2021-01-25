Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Balks At Shkreli's Bid For Prison Call Transcripts

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged a New York federal court Monday to reject a request by Martin Shkreli to force the agency to provide transcripts of phone calls he made from prison, arguing he already has access to the audio files.

The incarcerated former pharmaceutical executive is set to be deposed this week in an antitrust case accusing Shkreli and his company Vyera — formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals — of blocking competition by preventing rivals from obtaining samples needed to develop generic versions of Daraprim, a drug used to fight parasitic infections. Shkreli gained notoriety in 2015 after he increased the price...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!