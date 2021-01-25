Biden To Restrict Travel From S. Africa Over COVID-19 Variant

Melissa Angell By

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Monday implemented travel limitations on a majority of non-U.S. citizens who have recently visited South Africa due to a widely circulating coronavirus variant found in the region.The administration also plans to reimpose travel restrictions on non-U.S. citizens entering the country from Brazil, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and Europe's Schengen Area."It is the policy of my administration to implement science-based public health measures, across all areas of the federal government, to prevent further spread of the disease," President Joe Biden said in his proclamation.However, some groups are exempt from the proclamation, including permanent residents, noncitizen U.S. nationals and noncitizens who are married to a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.At the start of his presidency, Biden bolstered virus protections for workers by issuing, including one stating that "science-based guidance" is needed to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.In particular, Biden instructed the DOL 's Occupational Safety and Health Administration to examine mask-wearing requirements, partner with state and local governments, and offer more resources to help employers protect their employees.Biden also announced that he willthe Defense Production Act to compel companies to produce protective and medical equipment to address COVID-19 and refill depleted national stockpiles, including hastening the delivery of vaccines.Before Biden took office, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in mid-January that it was expanding requirements so that all air passengers entering the U.S. present negative COVID-19 tests.On the heels of the CDC announcement, former President Donald Trump rescinded COVID-19 travel restrictions on most non-U.S. citizens coming from the U.K., Ireland and Brazil during his final days in the Oval Office.Travel restrictions to China, Iran, Brazil, the U.K., Ireland and the 26 countries of Europe's Schengen Area were first announced by the Trump administration between February and May during the onset of the pandemic.The U.S. has more than 25.2 million cases of coronavirus as of Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As coronavirus cases continue to rise worldwide, Brazil now trails the U.S. with more than 8.8 million total cases, while the U.K. has more than 3.6 million. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.--Additional reporting by Hailey Konnath, Daniel Wilson and Jennifer Doherty. Editing by Adam LoBelia.

